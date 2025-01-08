Blue Man Group Ends Its NYC Run

View the gallery

Blue Man Group will conclude its history-making residency in New York City on February 2. As part of the farewell celebration, Blue Man Group co-founders Chris Wink, Matt Goldman and Phil Stanton will return to the stage as Blue Men for two special performances on January 9 and January 24. For over 30 years, three bald and blue men took millions of people beyond any language barrier and introduced a new imaginative art form through music, comedy and unexpected elements of surprise to tell the universal story of what it means to be human. “I am honored and humbled to be part of the historic evolution of Blue Man Group, which started in New York back in 1991, and so it is with deepest gratitude to announce the final performances in New York,” says Jack Kenn, managing director of Blue Man Group. “Blue Man Group is unlike anything else in the world and is undeniably one of the most recognized and successful entertainment productions because of the hardworking cast, crew and creative team. It was because of them that these shows captured millions of hearts night after night, and we give our utmost thanks.” Blue Man Group performances will continue in Boston (entering its 30th year), Las Vegas (entering its 25th year), and its newest remount in Orlando (opening early April 2025).