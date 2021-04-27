24 Hours With Ellen Bennett

View the gallery

When working as a line cook, Ellen Bennett started chic-yet-durable apron and workwear company, Hedley & Bennett, in 2012 after not finding the traditional kitchen offerings so inspired. The Los Angeles-bred entrepreneur has since outfitted chefs and tastemakers from all over the world including Martha Stewart, Daniela Soto-Innes, David Chang, April Bloomfield, Nobu Matsuhisa, Rick Bayless and Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo and has collaborated with corporations like Delta, Four Seasons, Vans and Ritz-Carlton.

Her success as a young Mexican-American woman in a highly-competitive field has fueled her urge to share her story and encourage others to follow in her footsteps. So she decided to pen a book. Her vibrantly-illustrated memoir cum business guidebook, Dream First, Details Later (out now from Portfolio), is already getting praise from the likes of Danny Meyer, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Zooey Deschanel. We asked Ellen Bennett to take us through a day in her colorful shoes. Click through the gallery above for the inside look.