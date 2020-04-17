Drink DuJour: Martha Stewart’s Secret Martini

We’ve all experienced some minor–or more exhausting–challenges in the past few weeks, as we have learned to accept the new societal norm which is working from home. One of the biggest reprieves from our new lifestyle? Happy hour at home. Haven’t we all seen Ina Garten mixing a cosmopolitan big enough to swim in? Sometimes, after a day of Zoom meetings, virtual calls, or maybe even just sharing a one-bedroom apartment, you need, as Carrie Bradshaw once said on that train, “a big old drink.”

Martha Stewart, the lifestyle expert on everything from antiquing to raising livestock (and also, making our mouths water on IG), has now shared her cocktail recipe for the Martha Martini. The secret behind her martini? Belvedere Vodka, a favorite spirit of many celebrities including Kris Jenner.

First, Stewart pours vermouth into her cocktail shaker. Then she adds the vodka. When shaking her martini, she “waits until the whole shaker becomes cloudy with cold film” before pouring, finishing with a garnished lemon peel on the rim. Take a sip, and it’s strong and cold. Close your eyes, and it’s almost like you’re paying $18 for it at a bar.

Find the recipe below.

MARTHA MARTINI:

1/4 cup Vermouth

4 cups Belvedere Vodka

Lemon Twist Garnish

Preparation: Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice, then shake until very cold. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a lemon twist.