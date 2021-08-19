Inside a Casual Cool Rothy’s Celebration on Long Island

View the gallery

Accessories brand Rothy’s arrived in Bellport, New York for a memorable dinner on Friday, August 13. Notable locals like Tom Cashin and Jay Johnson, Kristy Hurt, Princess Alexandra of Greece and Nicolas Mirzayantz, Elliott Puckette and Hugo Guinness, Elizabeth Callender, Michelle Smith and Angela Westwater and David Meitus arrived at a bay-front home to celebrate the sustainable and washable brand’s new driving shoes and bags. Showing off their Rothy’s Sneakers, Flats, Drivers and Loafers, which are made from a signature thread produced from single-use plastic water bottles, guests enjoyed white wine and mezcal cocktails and mingled on the sweeping porch. A dinner of lobster rolls, peach and burrata salad, steak and fruit cobbler delighted partygoers who lingered on the lawn all evening following a brief introduction by Rothy’s head of sustainability, Saskia van Gendt.

