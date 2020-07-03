Il Buco Pops Up In Montauk

It’s like a trip to Uruguay without ever leaving the East End! Marram, a new luxury boutique resort hotel in Montauk, boasts 96 guest rooms, a beachy cafe, a surf program and other amenities that are all inspired by the beach town of Jose Ignacio in Uruguay. “Marram combines the best of both worlds: the nature that makes Montauk unique and the culture that put it on the map,” Bridgeton Holdings founder Atit Jariwala says of the property, which is on the ocean but within walking distance to town.

In the mostly oceanfront guest rooms, the internal design team along the firm Studio Tack utilized white oak ceilings and hand-troweled plaster walls to create warmth, bronzed hardware to instill a sunbaked feel and simple jute rugs to soften the spaces. “The ocean is your fourth wall here,” says Jariwala. “We wanted guests to feel that they could transition effortlessly from the beach to their rooms.”

This July, famed New York City restaurant Il Buco is popping up at the laid-back, beach resort. Il Buco at Mostrador Marram is an all-day café serving items like semolina blueberry muffins, avocado, red onion and labneh on buckwheat toast at breakfast; cucumber, kohlrabi and avocado salad and lobster rolls at lunch; and cast-iron pizzas with zucchini flowers and fontina cheese at dinner.

Cocktails like an Italian Daiquiri featuring white rum, cynar and and lime and a Basil Paloma with tequila, poblano, basil-grapefruit juice, lime and soda round out the cocktail options.