Ricky Lauren Showcases Her Hamptons Lifestyle

Back in print, Ricky Lauren’s classic lifestyle book, The Hamptons: Food, Family, and History (Rizzoli), offers the tastemaker’s ideas for entertaining, cooking and living by the sea. Lauren opens the doors to her family’s kitchen in Amagansett to share more than 100 recipes and favorite beach-styled dishes, as well as decorating techniques for creating the perfect table setting and dining atmosphere. Featuring original photography, artwork and family snapshots, this book is sure to inspire everyone who wants to cook and entertain with seaside flair.

To celebrate, Ralph Lauren is debuting a Hamptons-inspired menu for the season at The Polo Bar (New York), RL Restaurant (Chicago), Ralph’s (Paris) and Ralph’s Bar (Milan) featuring dishes and cocktails inspired by the cookbook. Highlights include a watermelon and arugula salad with feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, jalapeño, mint and sherry vinaigrette and a shrimp and scallop burger with avocado and mango salad on a bed of greens. The restaurant’s menus are even adorned with watercolors by Ricky Lauren of vibrant scenes from her beloved seaside escape, and each restaurant’s decor will be seasonally updated with vibrant floral arrangements and textiles that evoke the timeless sophistication of summertime in the Hamptons.