Dallas Contemporary

Peter Halley’s Cell Grids at the Dallas Contemporary explores a unique series of paintings he created from 2015 to the present. Marking his first Texas exhibition in over 15 years, the presentation highlights these works, which feature brightly colored rectilinear cells arranged into large-scale syncopated grids. The collection of 18 paintings, on display through February 13, treads a subtle line between purist modernist abstraction and post-modern referentiality, creating yet another level of tension and ambiguity.

Dallas Museum of Art

Dallas Museum of Art and Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum jointly present the first exhibition dedicated to Vincent van Gogh’s important olive grove series. On view at the DMA through February 6, Van Gogh and the Olive Groves highlights the post-impressionist’s experimentation with the subject and new discoveries about his techniques, materials and expressive powers of color, line and form as seen across the 15 paintings in the series.

Kimbell Art Museum

On view at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth from October 17 through February 6, Turner’s Modern World showcases the paintings of J.M.W. Turner, the English romantic painter. Organized by Tate Britain, the exhibition highlights Turner’s vivid and dramatic oils and watercolors and showcases his skillful brushwork.