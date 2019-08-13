Visit Chicago’s Newest Jewelry Outpost

Since launching her eponymous studio in 2008, which later evolved into a highly successful boutique in the Ravinia District of Highland Park, Jill Alberts dreamed of creating a space that would “allow for more events, trunk shows, and a wider selection of jewelry, accessories, and home decor.” Now her hard work and vision are paying off, with the May opening of her new location at 311 Park Avenue in Glencoe. Speaking to her choice of neighborhood, Alberts says, “My husband and I recently moved to Glencoe. We have come to love the community and its people. It is vibrant and welcoming.” Inspired by her love of design, the look of the store is an homage to the Hollywood Regency and midcentury modern eras, featuring custom brass fixtures, chandelier lighting, and hardwood floors. The decor is “Bergdorf Goodman meets Malibu Beach boutique!” she says. “Elegant but accessible and warm.” The gorgeous environment and impeccable service are just some of the many reasons to visit this soon-to-be retail hot spot. Along with her own custom designs, Alberts has gathered a veritable who’s who of coveted labels, including Mateo, Zoë Chicco, Adina Reyter, and Elizabeth Cole, to name a few. With the addition of a highly curated estate and antique jewelry collection, a plethora of home accessories, and one-of-a-kind gifts, there is no shortage of treasures to discover.