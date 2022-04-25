Shop These Chic New Boutiques in Aspen

Miron Crosby

Dallas-based cowboy boot brand Miron Crosby lists celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Gwyneth Paltrow as fans thanks to its modern take on the classic Western style. Owned and founded by sisters Lizzie Means Duplantis and Sarah Means, Miron Crosby incorporates bold colors, eye-catching metallics and unique embellishments into each boot. The brand’s new Aspen storefront features Western accents in a nod to its surroundings and its distinct brand identity.

Audemars Piguet

Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet has found a new home in Aspen. The boutique offers a wide selection of men’s and women’s timepieces, including the newest Royal Oak Offshore models and women’s novelties like the Royal Oak Frosted Gold Selfwinding in 34mm available for the first time with a light blue tapisserie dial. “Audemars Piguet’s choice to open a boutique in Aspen reflects the dedication to join our clients where they work, live and leisure,” says Ginny Wright, the brand’s Americas CEO. “We are excited to become part of the community and destination, where new and existing clients aspire to spend time connecting with our team, discovering the Audemars Piguet brand and engaging with our products.”