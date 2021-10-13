Argaux Makes Wine Tastings More Approachable

Orange County–based sommeliers Arden Mont­gomery and Margaux Reaume came together to launch Argaux to engage, educate and entertain wine customers. “It’s our mission to remove any intimidation surrounding wine and to make the world of wine approachable,” says Montgomery. “We want them to have access to our sommeliers, stories, tips on food and wine pairings and the inside scoop on where to taste wine while traveling.”

After meeting at college in Arizona and bonding over their shared love of cooking, entertaining and hosting dinners, the duo decided to launch Argaux in Costa Mesa, California. “There is an evolving food scene and beautiful farmers markets with the freshest produce here,” says Montgomery. “Our community is active and healthy and they are starting to ask questions about their wine like, ‘Why do I get headaches when I drink red wine?’ and ‘What is natural wine and is it better for me?’”

From carefully curated virtual tastings to the newly launched at-home Blind Tasting Kit, there is a thoughtful blend of learning and sipping with every activation. “Argaux is providing Orange County and beyond with the best small-production, family-owned and responsibly farmed wines in the world,” says Montgomery. “We felt like Orange County needed more diversity when it comes to where and how they access these types of wines.” Working with other women winemakers, sommeliers and entrepreneurs has also been rewarding for the pair. “It’s inspiring to be a part of the industry at this time,” Montgomery explains. “There has always been an incredible community of women in this industry and we’re honored to be included and working alongside them.” While Argaux continues to evolve with new seasonal launches and celebratory packs of wine, the company remains rooted in its original focus on consumer experience, human connection and good wine.