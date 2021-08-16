24 Hours With Saie Founder Laney Crowell

View the gallery

Content creation has always been at the forefront of Laney Crowell’s professional endeavors. After cutting her teeth at brands like Lucky and Gucci, Crowell earned the role of Estée Lauder’s first Executive Director of Digital Communications, allowing her to create digital content, build engagement and develop the brand’s first influencer marketing and guest blogger programs. With a passion for creating digital content and sparking conversation online, Crowell launched her clean beauty brand, Saie, in 2019. “We’re definitely always digital content first, especially since we were a brand born during COVID, so our online storytelling is an essential part of how we connect with the Saie Community,” Crowell says.

In the brand’s first year, Saie has already gained support from celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Minka Kelly and America Ferrara. The newest launch is Sun Melt, a clean cream-balm bronzer made with Colloidal Oatmeal, Grapeseed Oil and Elderberry extract to perfect combine skincare with makeup. So how does the CEO and founder of Saie use her newest product? “I apply Sun Melt in Medium Bronze with the Big Brush on the sides of my cheeks under my cheekbones. It makes me look so snatched,” Crowell says.

Crowell adds that the lightweight beauty product will be joined by other makeup launches in the future, as requested by the Saie community. “We’re going to be expanding into more makeup categories and rounding out the Saie experience so you can truly have your makeup bag be all Saie.”

We caught up with Crowell to see how she spends a busy day with her two daughters and a blossoming beauty brand.