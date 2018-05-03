A Boston native turned Los Angeles transplant, rapper, producer and singer-songwriter Caye has the laid back cool-guy vibe perfected. Since releasing his single “Easy” featuring Wiz Khalifa, Caye has garnered a ton of attention in anticipation for his debut album Pink Tree Paradise, due out on June 1st.

When mutual friends introduced Caye and Khalifa, their jam sesh turned into a chill sesh. “We thought he’d sound good on so we just played it for him and he thought it was dope,” Caye says of collaborating with Khalifa. “He hopped on the track and sent it back over the next morning. Easy as that.” Easy breezy feels like the apt phrase to describe Caye’s music, laced with bouncy and bright beats underneath Caye’s cool vocals. With his newest single “Pink Tree (Intro),” Caye says listeners will get a good sense of what to expect from the album. “It’s feel-good and happy. Chill but upbeat at the same time,” he says of the album’s sound.

On lyrical inspiration, Caye says he’s excited to finally be at a point to be able to put music at the forefront of his life. “I’ve always wanted to do music full time and not have to balance it between school and sports. Now I feel like I’m finally there,” he says.

With inspiration drawn from artists like Childish Gambino and Frank Ocean, Caye’s newest single “Pink Tree (Intro)” is sure to put you in the mood for summertime. Listen to “Pink Tree (Intro)” below and stay tuned for the official video for “Easy” featuring Wiz Khalifa later this summer. Pink Tree Paradise will be available June 1st.