Inside The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival

Palm Beach has long been lauded as the ultimate playground for the rich, famous, and some of America’s most successful families. With unparalleled natural beauty, iconic properties, and world-class shopping, it’s not hard to understand the destination’s inherent draw. And although undeniably ritzy, part of its charm relies on its welcoming atmosphere and diverse range of cultural events that take place throughout the sun-soaked seasons—most notably, the upcoming Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival.

One of the most highly anticipated gastronomic happenings of the year, the festival is about to embark on its twelfth installment, officially commencing on Thursday, December 13 and concluding with the Grand Tasting on Sunday, December 16. More than 15 events will take place during the course of the long weekend, including intimate dinners, wine and cocktail tastings, and cooking demonstrations led by a panel of renowned chefs and culinary stars.

Esteemed headliners include revered guests such as famed French chef Daniel Boulud (best known for Daniel, his Michelin two-star restaurant in New York City); James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author Ashley Christensen (behind some of Raleigh’s most popular hotspots, such as Poole’s Diner, Beasley’s Chicken + Honey, and Fox Liquor Bar); and renowned Latin-American chef Jose Garces (who operates more than a dozen respected venues throughout the East Coast).

Other recognizable talents include some of Food Network’s most treasured chefs and personalities. Festival attendees can look forward to seeing an array of familiar faces like Amanda Freitag (as seen on the hit series Chopped); Robert Irvine (from Restaurant: Impossible); and Duff Goldman (star of Ace of Cakes).

This year, the event will be headquartered at the legendary Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach, which recently underwent an estimated $45 million renovation. Aside from mechanical and infrastructure updates, some of the property’s newest features include a remodeled swimming pool, the addition of an adults-only pool, new Cabana Terrace Rooms, and more. But ask any epicure, and they’ll confirm that the most exciting update is undoubtedly the resort’s soon-to-debut restaurant.

Florie’s is expected to launch during the Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival, and will serve as the Four Seasons Palm Beach’s newest signature restaurant. The concept was created in partnership with internationally celebrated chef Mauro Colagreco, who is also part of the festival’s official lineup of celebrity talent.

The two Michelin star chef is behind Mirazur in France, which was recently named number three on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. The opening marks the Argentine-Italian chef’s first foray into the U.S. culinary arena and will pay homage to South Florida’s relaxed, coastal style. The menu is inspired by Colagreco’s Mediterranean spirit, multicultural background, and international approach, as well as his passion for gardening and earth conscious ingredients. Expect a range of phenomenal dishes, like eggplant and mozzarella with parmesan cream (touched by fire in the hearth oven); wagyu beef with grilled red peppers from Florie’s yakitori grill; and à la broche dishes such as farm-raised truffled chicken finished with albufera sauce, potatoes, chives, and shallots.

“Palm Beach is an ideal place for me with all of its similarities to my home in the South of France including the environment, the sun and the sea,” said Colagreco. “I am excited for the opportunity to work with Four Seasons, a brand that carries values I hold dear such as excellence in hospitality and ambition.”

With its swaying palm trees, cerulean waters, and stretches of seashell-studded shorelines, it makes sense that Palm Beach is a highly regarded retreat. But with ongoing gastronomy-focused events and inspired restaurant openings such as Florie’s, it won’t be long before Palm Beach adds celebrated culinary destination to its long list of accolades. To experience the festival for yourself, head to the official event website to purchase tickets today.