New + Noteworthy: Paradis Perdus

A group of French fashion industry veterans took their time in pandemic lockdown to pursue their dream of creating luxury, and the result is sustainable knitwear brand Paradis Perdus. “We’ve done a lot of research into sustainability and the rampant greenwashing in our industry,” says co-founder and designer Thomas Poli. “By sourcing the highest-quality fibers, working with the right partners and educating our customers, we want to show that it is possible to create something new, express our voice and build a brand while being extremely respectful of the Earth.” Each piece in the collection has been created using 100 percent recycled cashmere, wool or cotton to attain the lowest possible impact on the planet. French for “lost paradise,” Paradis Perdus revives the classic and merges it with the future, creating a contemporary wardrobe of unisex pieces. The debut collection features 17 sweaters in graphic Aztec patterns and thick stripes.

Côme Sweater, $540, PARADIS PERDUS, paradisperdusny.com.