Saint Laurent Shows Fifth Installment of SELF Project

The fifth installment of the Saint Laurent SELF project “A Night in Shanghai” is a short film conceptualized by Chinese artist Wong Kar Wai and directed by Wing Shya, focused on model Ju Xiaowen as she deep-dives into her own identity and self-expression in an effort to discover herself through the contrast of past and present by “walking on the wire.”

Creator Wong Kar Wai puts emphasis on individual feelings, in which you can see the Saint Laurent fantasy come to life. The brand is celebrated for the individualistic expression through its designs; its wearer is independent and above-the-clouds, wearing the fantasy of Saint Laurent high-fashion in their own reality. “Saint Laurent is unique [and] distinctive… always about ‘breaking the balance’ in this era, like no one else, the brand is brave in expressing itself,” says Wong Kar Wai.

The SELF project began last year, and audiences should note that Saint Laurent’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, hand-selects artists, photographers, and filmmakers to celebrate and show the brand’s many creative facets and complexities in each chapter. Previous projects have followed Daido Moriyama, Vanessa Beecroft, Bret Easton Ellis, and Gaspar Noé.

“A Night in Shanghai” will be shown at the Shanghai art district’s Yuz Museum in a screen installation, open to the public from November 22 to the 24.