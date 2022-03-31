The Most Delectable Dishes From The New Julia Child Series

View the gallery

Food stylist and culinary director Christine Tobin is the woman behind the most mouthwatering and eye-catching dishes seen on screen in HBO Max’s new series, Julia, inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, The French Chef. The American chef, recognized for bringing French cuisine to the American public with her 1961 cookbook, Mastering the Art of French Cooking, also pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her singular joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history–the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. Of course, food is integral to any series about Julia Child and Tobin is responsible for its taste, look and feel. From reviewing scripts to planning recipes and established practices to the execution of cooking and presenting (and even offering technical guidance on set), Tobin oversaw every aspect of the food arts. DuJour asked her to share her favorite French dishes depicted on screen in the new series.