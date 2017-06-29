A brand synonymous with modernism and classic luxury, TOM FORD has opened a new flagship store at 672 Madison Avenue, on the ground floor of the Carlton House. “The Manhattan store, opened in 2007, was the first TOM FORD store,” Tom Ford said of the brand’s previous New York City location. “It took something quite special to inspire a move. This new location, with its combination of historic elegance and light-filled interior spaces, is unique to the city and will offer an exceptional home for us.”

The store’s designer, William Sofield, in collaboration with Ford, spared no detail when planning the 12,300 square foot space. The space expertly mimics the monochromatic palette of the designer’s coveted pieces with hues of greys, silvers and black throughout.

The first floor exudes an air of elegant femininity with elements of polished chrome, black granite and ebony accents. Here, shoppers will find the Women’s Ready to Wear section, the Beauty Salon and more. Atop a dramatic spiral staircase is the Menswear floor, complete with a Men’s Suiting Salon and VIP section. For the ultimate luxurious shopping experience, take a shopping break by lounging on one of the lush grey wool chaises or by warming up in front of the glass, chrome and marble fireplaces.