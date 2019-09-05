Bulgari’s Serpenti Through The Eyes of Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang teamed up with 135-year-old fashion house Bulgari for its latest iteration of the “Serpenti Through The Eyes of”series. Redefined and reborn, Wang has added his magical touch to Bulgari’s iconic Serpenti Forever Bag by incorporating none other than his high-low trademark style into the design.

This limited-edition collection consists of six different styles including a two-in-one satchel, a belt bag, and a shopper tote. The line also sports varieties of colors and textures including black, white, mint green, and lavish, natural python skin. Each style is adorned with Bulgari’s vintage-inspired serpent head and paired with Wang’s contemporary touch to offer a modern twist to the brands time-honored legacy.

“To team up with a personality like Alexander Wang for such a powerful collaboration is an exciting challenge for Bulgari. Serpenti is an icon that has been and continues to be reimagined: Wang’s fresh vision has brought a new urban chic attitude to our unstoppable icon of glamour,” said Mireia Lopez Montoya, Bulgari Accessory Unit Managing Director.

Each bag has infinite styling possibilities, allowing for multiple looks for various occasions. For instance, the Hero Belt Bag is embellished with two serpent closures, detachable straps and handle, and can be worn around the waist, as a crossbody, or even over the shoulder.

Matching the fresh aesthetic of the collection, Wang has featured style icon Hailey Bieber as his muse and face of the campaign. Keep an eye on this one-of-a-kind collaboration as style mavens embark on New York Fashion Week. Until then, check out our favorite style – the light mint green flap bag, a perfect fit for any ensemble and event.

Click here for updates on Bulgari’s Serpenti Collection, Through The Eyes of Alexander Wang.