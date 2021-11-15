A Look Inside Tom Ford’s Long-Awaited Book Tom Ford 002

View the gallery

Seventeen years following the debut of Tom Ford’s bestselling book detailing his groundbreaking work as creative director at Yves Saint Laurent and Gucci, he’s maintained his fashion icon status—earning accolades from the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Time magazine’s Best Designer of the Year award. Now, the American fashion designer has released his highly anticipated second volume, Tom Ford 002. Published by Rizzoli, the beautifully slipcased new tome is a visual tribute to the launch and evolution of Ford’s glamorous namesake empire as well as his feature film accomplishments. Featuring a treasure trove of imagery and personal commentary from Ford, along with a forward by Anna Wintour, an introduction by Graydon Carter and an intimate conversation with fashion critic Bridget Foley, the 444-page volume is the ultimate collector’s item for superfans and connoisseurs of style.

Not only has Ford earned the respect of fashion’s elite, but he’s maintained a huge following amongst Hollywood stars like Julianne Moore, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Nicholas Hoult, Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Drake and models like Gigi Hadid and Joan Smalls. The book also showcases iconic advertising campaigns shot by famed photographers Steven Klein, Inez & Vinoodh, Nick Knight and Mert & Marcus and exclusive, unpublished images can also be found.