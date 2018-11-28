Honeymoon Destinations for Ski-Lovers
Newlyweds can enjoy a snowy escape at one of these luxury resorts across the globe
Written by Annie Caminiti
The Peaks Resort & Spa Telluride in Telluride, Colorado
Located above a historic mining town in Telluride, a notable ski destination with sweeping views of the San Juan Mountains, guests take a pedestrian gondola up to a modern mountain village where the Peaks Resort & Spa Telluride resides. Complete with charming character and refreshing views that seem expansively endless, skiers will be impressed by state-of-the-art facilities and amenities. And after, indulge in an organic pedicure at the Peaks Salon or relax in one of many indoor and outdoor heated pools and hot tubs.