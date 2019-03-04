1 of 1

UN Women For Peace Association's 2019 Luncheon Recap The 2019 UN award winners included Ben Stiller, Naeem Khan and more in celebration of International Women's Day

Written by Annie Caminiti

Photographed by Patrick McMullan via Getty Images



On March 1, the UN Women for Peace Association’s (UNWFPA) Annual Awards Luncheon in celebration of International Women’s Day was held at the United Nations Headquarters. This year, UNWFPA honored five distinguished individuals: actor, writer, and activist Ben Stiller (UNWFPA Advocacy Award), fashion designer Naeem Khan (Women’s Empowerment Award), philanthropists Albert and Deidre Pujols (Humanitarian Award), and Think Equal Founder and CEO Leslee Udwin (Activism in Arts and Education Award). “We need to promote the intersection of humanity with technology with the decisions only people you can provide. The United Nations Women for Peace Association has a mission to educate, to advance and champion giving a voice and platform to the empowerment of women and girls,” said UNWFPA’s President Barbara Winston.



