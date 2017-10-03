Try These Special Edition Bottles of Wine
From exclusively produced bottles to wine working for a cause, these are your must-haves
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Chateau Ste. Michelle IMPETUS 2014, $125, CHATEAU STE. MICHELLE, ste-michelle.com.
IMPETUS is a visionary wine from Chateau Ste. Michelle showcasing three varieties that are stellar in the Washington region, but rarely seen blended together: Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah and Malbec. This unique combination provides a beautiful marriage of structure, fruit and complexity. Aged in 100% new French oak for 24 months, this 2014 vintage is an exclusive offering with only 4,800 numbered bottles available in celebration of the brand’s 50th anniversary.