Try These Special Edition Bottles of Wine From exclusively produced bottles to wine working for a cause, these are your must-haves

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Beaulieu Vineyard Rarity 2013, $1,250, BEAULIEU VALLEY, [email protected].



Each bottle of this limited-edition Rarity 2013, of which only 1,500 bottles have been produced, is numbered and presented in a commemorative box, which is opened with a key that keeps the box sealed and safe, a mark of its exclusivity. This luxury bottle is a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot from the finest vineyard blocks grown on Beaulieu’s famed Rutherford ranches, and has previously been produced only 4 times in the winery’s 117-year history.