Inside Saks Fifth Avenue’s Launch of ICONIC, The New Main Floor In honor of the store’s grand renovation, guests enjoyed a special performance by Halsey

Written by Kasey Caminiti

In the midst of New York Fashion Week, Saks Fifth Avenue celebrated the brand’s grand renovation of Iconic, the new main floor. The 53,000-square-foot main floor features a dazzling Rem Koolhaas-designed escalator, more than 50 handbag brands and an overall chic aesthetic.



Celebrity attendees included Lupita Nyong’o, Carine Roitfeld, Saks President Marc Metrick, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Dascha Polanca and more. Special musical guest Halsey performed her chart-topping hits “Bad At Love,” “Without Me,” “Now or Never,” “Closer,” and “Eastside.” Click through the gallery to see inside the launch party.



Visit Saks Fifth Avenue at 611 Fifth Avenue at 50th Street.