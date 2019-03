1 of 1

Destination: Luxury Beauty and Wellness Five spas that are worth a plane ride in 2019

Written by Kim Peiffer

Ritz-Carlton, Cayman Islands

A new year often brings a desire for a detox from head to toe, so the timing couldn’t be better for the debut of a new treatment at the La Prairie Spa at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. The purifying Platinum facial offers exquisite haute rejuvenation using the brand’s new Platinum Rare Cellular Life-Lotion ($655, laprairie.com) and includes stimulating the lymphatic system to help detoxification by addressing pressure points on the legs and arms (that, in addition to a heavenly facial that will leave your skin feeling like a baby’s bottom).