See David Bowie's Last Performance as Ziggy Stardust An exclusive look at David Bowie at London's Marquee Club in 1973, captured by Terry O'Neill in his new book "When Ziggy Played The Marquee"

Written by Kasey Caminiti

David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust



“When Ziggy Played The Marquee” by Terry O’Neill is available on accpublishinggroup.com.