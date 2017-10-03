1 of 1

Tour Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s East Hampton Home The American royals recently purchased the 12,000-square-foot Pond House for $26 million

Written by Atalie Gimmel

Entryway

After eight years on the market, the Carters have nabbed this dreamy seven bedroom/nine bathroom property. It’s the first time that Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z have committed to a purchase in East Hampton (the power couple had previously rented in the area) and their choice of home is simply glamorous—especially when you consider the fact that the home will play host to American royalty (re: Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir Carter).



The Briar Patch Road home sits on two acres of land with waterfront access to Georgica Pond, the 12,000-square-foot property was originally constructed by Stanford White and was renovated and enlarged by Jeffrey Collé. The estate’s luxe details include hand-carved heated marble tubs, quarter-sawn white oak paneling and carved stone fireplaces. There’s also a pond-side infinity edge pool and spa, outdoor dining space, Turkish limestone wraparound terrace and a detached 1,800-square-foot guest cottage with a living room, full kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms. It’s truly nothing short of a property fit for a queen.



