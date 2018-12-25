1 of 1

Be DJ Khaled’s Neighbor in Miami Beach Tour this $13.75 million waterfront estate that sits on an acre of land

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Overlooking Miami Beach, this 7,000-square-foot home comes complete with 12 beds, 9.5 baths, 3 detached guest houses and an infinity pool. Located a few houses down from Floyd Mayweather and DJ Khaled, purchasing this mansion will also provide you with celebrity neighbors. The home features an open and spacious floorplan with a formal dining room, library, chef’s kichen and a grand salon.



With a dramatic driveway leading up to the home, which sits on an acre of land, there is a glamorous feel to this residence. Homeowners can enjoy the waterfont views, an infinity pool in the backyard and picturesque fountains.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $13.75 million home listed by Mirce Curkoski & Albert Justo with The Waterfront Team of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.