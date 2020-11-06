The Best Sunscreens for Everyday Use
Applying SPF is a crucial step in any skincare routine–all year round
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Use this SPF 50 Hydrating Fluid from Paula’s Choice if you are looking for anti-aging benefits, a satin-matte finish, and a hydrating (not greasy) sunscreen. We love this sunscreen for mature skin as it really does help fight signs of aging while providing UVA/UVB protection. If you are unsure about the satin-matte finish, opt for the travel size ($10) and try it out before investing in the two-ounce bottle.
Youth-Extending Daily Hydrating Fluid SPF 50, $33, PAULA’S CHOICE, paulaschoice.com.