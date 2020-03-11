Montblanc Celebrated Its Newest Launches in NYC The interactive and star-studded event showcased the brand’s MB 01 Headphones and Summit 2+ Smartwatch

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Photographed by Getty Images for Montblanc



Luxury Maison Montblanc ushered in its newest product launches with a festive cocktail party at New York City’s World of McIntosh Townhouse. Montblanc unveiled its Montblanc MB 01 Smart Headphones and Summit 2+ Smartwatch and offered guests an interactive setting to fully experience the new products. With technology and craftsmanship at the forefront, both products are high-tech and stylish.



As DJ Pamela Tick provided the evening’s tunes, guests mingled with cocktails in-hand and explored the space, from the Montblanc photobooth to the listening stations showcasing the new wireless headphones. “When developing these travel essentials, our focus was not just on creating headphones that would deliver performance and reliability, but also a design that was very distinctive with larger headphones to comfortably cover the ear, as well as sleek metal and leather finishes that give it that unmistakable Montblanc flair,” says Zaim Kamal, Montblanc’s Creative Director.



Celebrity guests included Dylan Sprouse, Hugh Jackman, Quincy Brown, Martha Hunt, Dascha Polanco and more. Click through the gallery for an inside look at the celebration.