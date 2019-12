Maggio Cipriani Opens Socialista Miami During Art Basel The fourth-generation president of Cipriani opened the new lounge to fanfare, celebrity guests, Cuban drinks, and cigars

Written by Brinley Knopf

Photographed by BFA Matteo Prandoni



Janaina Devieira and Don Demetries attend the opening of the Maggio Cipriani x Socialista Miami lounge during Art Basel 2019.