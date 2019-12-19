Maggie Rogers Celebrates Spotify Wrapped: The Experience The immersive private event showcased Spotify's top artists, songs, and podcasts from 2019 and the decade

Written by Kasey Caminiti

With the end of 2019 around the corner, Spotify users across the globe have been posting and publishing their Spotify Wrapped lists featuring their top artists and songs from the decade. to celebrate, Spotify hosted Spotify Wrapped: The Experience at a private home in Los Angeles. The immersive event amplified Spotify's top artists, songs, and podcasts from the decade, as well as honored Grammy Award nominee for Best New Artist, Maggie Rogers.



Singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers attended the event and offered guests a live performance of her songs "Alaska," "Say It," "Light On," and for the first time acoustically, "Love You For a Long Time." Rogers revealed her own top artist of 2019 according to Spotify as Sharon Van Etten.



Guests were able to take home hoodies with their Wrapped total number of minutes streamed printed on the back. Notable attendees included Sophia Bush, Antoni Porowski, Candice King, and others. Click through the gallery for an inside look at the evening.