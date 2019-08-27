1 of 1

Inside The First Annual Edmiston Charity Chukka in The Hamptons Edmiston Yachts and polo icon Nacho Figueras hosted the inaugural event in Water Mill, New York

Written by Editors of DuJour

Photographed by Hagop Kalaidjian/BFA



At the Ashkenazy family estate in Water Mill, Edmiston Yachts and polo star Nacho Figueras hosted the first annual Edmiston Charity Chukka presented by luxury destination Amaala. The polo event, with support from Feadship, NetJets, Hublot, de Grisogono, Overfinch, Berkeley Travel, and Zang Toi, benefitted Stonybrook Southampton Hospital.



Beyond the lively polo match between the Edmiston and Amaala teams, guests enjoyed a mini Concours d’Elegance featuring Stuart Parr’s rare vintage and exotic cars, a Petrossian caviar and Veuve Clicquot champagne reception, trophy presentation for the winning Amaala team, and mini massages by Zeel.



