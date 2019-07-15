Hublot Honors Mariano Rivera With Limited-Edition Timepieces

View the gallery

Hublot has supported a number of game-changers throughout the years so partnering with stellar baseball player Mariano Rivera was a natural decision for the brand. Famously known as “Sandman,” Rivera’s dedication and passion for his sport as well as his induction to the MLB Hall of Fame inspired the latest collection of Hublot timepieces.

The release party took place last month and was hosted by American Cut Steakhouse. The night was filled with live music, athletes, and admiration for Rivera’s accomplishments.

Nostalgia filled the air as notable baseball athletes reminisced the first time Rivera walked across the field making his debut as, “Sandman.” Rivera entered the world of baseball in 1995, he quickly ranked as one of the most successful players, leading the Yankees to much success in the 2000’s.

During the release party, Jean-François Sberro, President of Hublot North America, presented Rivera with his very own limited-edition King Gold as well as the Titanium for Mariano Rivera Foundation.

The hall of famer partnered with Hublot and T&J Jewelry to perfectly showcase his story as “Sandman” as well as to pay tribute to the team that got him there. The famous New York Yankees’ pinstripe blue color adorns each watch, showcasing Rivera’s dedication to the team and Rivera’s retired jersey number 42 is placed directly above the 12. The pieces come in two variations: the Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph Mariano Rivera Titanium in a limited run of 42 pieces and the King Gold in a limited run of five pieces. Each piece in the 47-piece collection is accompanied by a mitt signed by Rivera.

The new Classic Fusion Aerofusion Chronograph Mariano Rivera is priced at $21,100 USD for the titanium version and $37,900 USD for King Gold.