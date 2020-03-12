Carnival Tour Diary With Brazilian DJ Alok
Get an inside look at the producer’s time in Brazil, starting with his epic Bloco do Alok event in São Paulo
Written by Kasey Caminiti
Feeling grateful every time I step on stage in my home country.
More than 500,000 people occupied the streets of São Paulo at the premiere of my bloco.
When the beat drops!
Taking a moment to relax before my next performance.
Working on my set in between shows.
All smiles here :)
It’s not Carnival without confetti.
Experimenting with some new visuals.
Teaching my beautiful wife Romana the ropes.
Dancing with my love in São Paulo.
Quick selfie with my dad DJ Swarup and twin brother Bhaskar.
I always make sure to interact with the crowd during my sets.
This was my third time at Carnival in Salvador, which is the largest street party in Brazil.
Group photo with the best fans in the world!
