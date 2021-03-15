Inside The 13th Annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon

View the gallery

The lush Italian gardens at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami expertly personified luxury and style during the 13th annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon last week. Each year the historic landmark hosts a number of events to support its preservation but due to the pandemic, many were cancelled. This year’s luncheon was inspired by the estate’s bright artistic spirit and the fashionable attendees. About 100 guests enjoyed a socially-distanced afternoon outside under the century-old oak trees, while donning the most stunning avant-garde hats, of course.

Presented by fashion sponsor Neiman Marcus Coral Gables, Bentley and DiMare Fresh, with co-chairs Eilah Campbell-Beavers, Swanee DiMare and Christy Martin in attendance, the Preservation Luncheon brought the philanthropic society of Miami together to help raise funds for Vizcaya’s COVID Recovery Fund. Throughout the afternoon models strolled through the gardens in styled designs by fashion sponsor Neiman Marcus Coral Gables and guests savored an elegant al fresco lunch. Opera singer and composer Radmila Lolly performed an aria from her upcoming album during the luncheon and 11 musicians, including a string Octet, performed several selections of her compositions.

Emceed by Miami Herald columnist Stephanie Sayfie Aagaard, the annual luncheon was a beautiful success with fashion, entertainment and much more.