Rescue Your Skin From a Surprise Blemish These products will seriously help get rid of any unwanted pimples

Written by Kasey Caminiti

This product is used to treat unwanted blemishes that pop up on your body, because it happens. Apply the spray to your chest, back, or anywhere else on your body. Formulated with 2% Salicylic Acid, this treatment exfoliates and penetrates pores. It is best used right after a shower and is fast drying so there is no wait-time before getting dressed after you spray.



AcneFree Body Clearing Spray, $11, ACNEFREE, amazon.com.