Tour Tennis Player Novak Djokovic’s Luxe Miami Home Ranked number one in men's singles tennis, Djokovic is also a winner when it comes to his lavish residence in Miami Beach

Written by Reema Vaidya

Novak Djokovic is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time with 15 grand slam championships but his deluxe unit on Miami beach ranks just as high on our list of his wins.



The 3-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom residence is in one of Miami beach’s most popular buildings– Eighty Seven Park, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano. The gem sits perfectly on the sand where the park meets the ocean allowing panoramic views of the park, the ocean, Biscayne Bay and the city. The Serbian-born star credits Eighty Seven Park to its peaceful location and tranquil environment.



With breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean the unit is the perfect escape for Djokovic and his family. “I was inspired by the unmatched level of service, exclusive park access in-house botanist, and panoramic views of both land and sea,” said Novak Djokovic.



Eighty Seven Park features 66 residences ranging from 1,400 to 7,000-square-feet and the 15 to 25 foot wrap around balconies provide the most stunning views of Miami Beach. The modern interior of the building is designed by RDAI, who have also worked with Hermès. Each unit is spaced out with ten-foot high ceilings, glass doors, and Italian cabinets. Eighty Seven Park offers amenities such as a refreshing pool, an international salon, and even a concierge service providing a variety of services tailored to the needs of each resident. Other special amenities include a "key to the park," which grants access to a residents-only gated private park on the North side of the building. Sculpted by Dutch landscape firm West 8, this private garden allows tenants to get in tune with nature.



