Tour Singer Beck’s Former Hancock Park Home Go inside this stunning California estate that is currently listed for $7.99 million

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Award winning singer and producer Beck used to live in this 1920's Mediterranean Estate. Listed for $7.99 million, the Hancock Park home is situated in the Windsor Square neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Since being beautifully restored, the spacious floor plan sheds light into every area of the home. The sweeping staircase, stunning chandelier, tile floors, and Juliette balcony are the welcome homeowners will never get sick of. The living room features original, hand-forged iron gates, adding to the character of the home's design aesthetic. The wrought iron gates are seen throughout the home, creating a thread of familiarity.



The outdoor swimming pool is surrounded by gorgeous landscaping and three fountains that lead to the luxe pool house. The separate guesthouse is perfect for extended family or friends, boasting a kitchen, dining area, living room, bath, laundry, and more. This home is wired with Smart Home technology, multi-camera security, Sonos speaker system, and more, to ensure that homeowners want for nothing.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this $7.99 million 12,605 square foot property, listed by Jill Galloway of Compass.