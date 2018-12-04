1 of 1

Discover a $13.5 Million Hawaii Home Discover the privacy met with sweeping Kilauea ocean, mountain and river views at this idyllic paradise residence

Written by Annie Caminiti

The Kilauea, Hawaii home of the late architect Elliott Rosenblum and his partner, celebrity pediatrician Mark Nesselson M.D., is now on the market for $13.5 million. For buyers seeking the ultimate nature escape, this home exudes a sense of sophistication and relaxing Zen wellbeing. The 5,900-square-foot Kahili property relies on luxe bohemian design paired with incomparable views of the surrounding area.



The private home is accessed by a 1000-foot driveway that brings you to the entrance located at the crossroads of an expansive Great Room and the adjoining Family Room, both boasting over 15-foot high-vaulted ceilings and spectacular ocean, Kilauea River and Namahana mountain views. With five bedrooms and four and a half baths, all open to island breezes via floor-to-ceiling glass doors, the vast transparency is thoughtfully protected at the furthest corner of the gated Seacliff Plantation development nestled next to the Kilauea Point National Wildlife Refuge.



The home’s maritime modern design is a representation of beachy collections from around the world, including treasures from Hawaii, Cape Cod and Southeast Asia. In the backyard, you’ll find a 44-foot saltwater lap pool with a Balinese stone soaking tub. Click through the gallery to dive into this Hawaiian paradise and reach out to Heather Ford of Elite Pacific Properties for more information.