Inside The $2.24 Million Home of Singer Jake Shears The former Scissor Sisters singer’s Los Angeles residence is on the market and will leave you speechless

Written by Kasey Caminiti

As one of the few homes left in Los Angeles that were built by celebrated 1930’s architect, William Kesling, this $2.24 million residence is more than iconic. Owners will be amazed by the bright, panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean paired with stylish and chic design elements. The Art-deco vibes are laced throughout the home in the form of steal cased windows, glass block and winding stone staircase and lighting.



The living space is designed around the grand fireplace, while the media room stars a wet bar and direct access to the charming backyard. Currently owned by Jake Shears, former Scissor Sisters singer, you can imagine the soirees that took place out back. The home also boasts three bedrooms, a large balcony attached to the master bedroom and more.



