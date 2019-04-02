1 of 1

Tour a $2.59 Million Playa Vista Home Go inside Lakers owner Jeanie Buss's quintessential coastal California abode

Written by Annie Caminiti

Located in Playa Vista, this stunning home seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living with an exquisite chef’s kitchen and dining space that flows graciously to an outdoor deck complete with a fire pit and private yard. Ideal for entertaining, this delightful 3,178 square foot, four bedroom, five bathroom home is perfect for savoring the best of sunny Silicon Beach and is within walking distance to shops, restaurants, entertainment and more.



The home is listed by Sally Forster Jones and Meredith Schlosser of Sally Forster Jones Group and owned by Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.



Click through the gallery for an inside look at this chic SoCal home.