Here's What to Eat at Governors Ball From authentic New York Pizza to sweets that will help cool you down, these are our top eats to try at Gov Ball

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Ramen Burger

Are you in the mood for something hearty but not too funky? If you’re spending the day out in the sun, dancing, drinking, etc., you might want to opt for a mouthwatering, delicious burger that will keep you satisfied all day long but won’t sit heavy in your stomach. Check out the iconic Ramen Burger.