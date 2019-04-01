The Tie-Dye Trend is Taking Over
With the help of Prada, Proenza Schouler and more, this nostalgic style is a spring staple
Written by Annie Caminiti
Belted Tie-Dye Cotton Midi Dress, $1,390, PROENZA SCHOULER, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Vernice Tie-Dye Patent Mules, $850, PRADA, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Blackstone Bleached High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans, $415, GANNI, net-a-porter.com.
Vitality Tie-Dyed Stretch Cady Top, $595, ELLERY, net-a-porter.com.
Tie-Dye Blazer, $583, MSGM, farfetch.com.
Fringed Tie-Dye Tweed Dress, $2,595, BALMAIN, saksfifthavenue.com.
Tie Dye Frame Clutch, $1,995, PROENZA SCHOULER, farfetch.com.
Frayed Ombré Denim Midi Skirt, $195, HOUSE OF HOLLAND, net-a-porter.com.