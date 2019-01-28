Style Trend: A Pastel Palette
Expect to see these chic mellow tones all winter long
Written by Annie Caminiti
Everyday Double-breasted Blazer, $1,920, BLAZÉ MILANO, net-a-porter.com.
Everyday Double-breasted Blazer, $1,920, BLAZÉ MILANO, net-a-porter.com.
Capri Glacier, $275, KOIO, koio.com.
High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans, $1,050, MIU MIU, net-a-porter.com.
Square Sunglasses, $500, DOLCE & GABBANA, dolcegabbana.com.
Salome Cropped Charmeuse Blouse, $495, NANUSHKA, net-a-porter.com.
Coda Belt Bag, $445, SENREVE, senreve.com.
Soft Wool Knit Rollneck, $280, GANNI, ganni.com.
Irises Teardrop Drop Earrings, $220, ERWIN PEARL, shop.nordstrom.com.
Pink Suede Simma Tote, $265, SVALA, svala.com.
Metallic Lurex Midi Dress, $1,480, MISSONI, net-a-porter.com.
Reversible Double Jacquard Wool Scarf, $250, TIBI, shopbop.com.