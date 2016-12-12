1 of 1

See the Biggest Names of the 1990s in Intimate Polaroids Fashion photographer Sante D’Orazio’s latest book features snapshots of Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Johnny Depp and more

Written by Rachel Wallace

Angelina Jolie , Madison Magazine, NYC 1999

“Every generation has their icons,” says D’Orazio, who first scoured his collection of polaroids for a 2015 exhibition at Yoshii gallery. “20 years from now,” he says, “We’ll be looking back and naming the girls that are walking around on the runway right now or on the pages of magazines with the same kind of fond memories.”