Our Favorite Zebra Print Styles
Leopard and snakeskin have had their moments, but now it’s time for this animal print to step into the spotlight
Written by Annie Caminiti
Corsage Safari Miniskirt, $475, ZIMMERMANN, shopbop.com.
Corsage Safari Miniskirt, $475, ZIMMERMANN, shopbop.com.
Zebra Blazer, $238, FRAME, shopbop.com.
Alma 85 Zebra-Print Calf Hair Ankle Boots, $1,195, AQUAZZURA, net-a-porter.com.
Emperor Jumpsuit, $649, GINGER + SMART, gingerandsmart.com.
Two Silver-Tone Calf Hair Brooches, $395, SAINT LAURENT, net-a-porter.com.
Cameron Ruffled Printed Satin Wrap-Effect Skirt, $235, GANNI, net-a-porter.com.
Black G3 Zebra Print Patent Leather Bag, $2,536, GIVENCHY, farfetch.com.
Zebra Print Oversized Shirt, $1,195, MISSONI, farfetch.com.
Zebra-Striped Wool-Blend Sweater, $325, MARC JACOBS, barneys.com.