Explore Ireland's Redesigned Carton House Following a property-wide renovation, this historic Kildare estate has unveiled its refreshed look

Written by Kasey Caminiti

The iconic green hills of Ireland are rivaled only by the stately beauty of the historic properties that are nestled throughout the charming villages. Carton House in Kildare, just outside of Dublin, is one of the Emerald Isle's most beloved resorts. The 1,100-acre property recently underwent a complete renovation and restoration project to enhance the estate's luxe guestrooms and to pay homage to Ireland's past.



One of the highlights of the renovation is the redesigned golf clubhouse, The Carriage House. Guests can dine, unwind, and replenish following a round on the green. There is a traditional Irish aesthetic that is matched by lively Irish music ringing throughout the gastropub. With an updated golf shop and member facilities, this is a golfer's heaven.



From the natural color palette to create a calming atmosphere to the traditional Irish woven fabrics featured in each guest bedroom, this resort offers travelers a luxurious stay in a picturesque setting. Click through the gallery to get an inside look at the newly renovated Carton House.