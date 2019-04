1 of 1

Must-Have Technology for Festival Season Keep these gadgets handy to stay charged, connected and cool

Written by Kasey Caminiti

It may have been cool to stand next to a massive speaker while it bumps the loudest tunes when you were younger, but now? Nobody needs ringing in their ears and wearing earplugs has become more and more of a trend among festivalgoers over the last few years. Invest in a pair of wearable earplugs and savor the music without trading in your hearing.



Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs: Transparent Edition, $38, EARGASM EARPLUGS, eargasmearplugs.com.