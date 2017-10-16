The 8 Fanciest Gym Memberships in America
See what it takes to become a member at these fitness kingdoms—and find out what’s in store once you’re a part of the club
Written by Stephanie Sporn
East Bank Club
Chicago, Illinois
Membership cost: $500 initiation fee, plus $185 monthly (for an individual 30 years and older)
Amenities: The East Bank Club is a premier Chicago gym in all its 450,000-square-foot glory. Between its roof and sundeck, indoor track and 25,000-square-foot cardio room, this gym is not short on options. You can even stay for dinner and get your hair done in between working out and your meal. With childcare, dry cleaners and a car wash, one could happily spend a day at the East Bank Club without ever having to leave.