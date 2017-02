1 of 1

Tour Mike Myers’ New Tribeca Abode See the former SNL star’s swanky lap pool

Written by Rachel Barber

Mike Myers, former Saturday Night Live cast member and star of Shrek and Austin Powers, just purchased a gorgeous new 4-bed, 4.5-bath New York City condo for $14.65 million. The historic, red brick building was formerly a warehouse but now functions as a luxury Tribeca residence, complete with a lap pool, expansive parking, lush courtyard and fitness center.